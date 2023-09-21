£27m Arsenal player admits he’s unsure how often Mikel Arteta will pick him this season

Arsenal’s David Raya has now suggested that he’s got no guarantees over his game time under Mikel Arteta at the club this season.

Raya was speaking to James Benge at CBS Soccer and admitted that he didn’t know when he was going to make his debut.

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency\Getty Images

Raya mentioned that having competition as strong as Aaron Ramsdale does make it a lot harder.

He said: “Of course, you never know when you’re going to play.

“Making your debut for a club like Arsenal and obviously having Aaron as a teammate makes it a bit harder for you but it came quick.



“You never know when it is going to be and you have to be ready.”

Of course, Raya has proven against Everton and now PSV Eindhoven that he was completely ready for his start.

Dropping Aaron Ramsdale certainly hasn’t been a popular decision with a lot of Arsenal fans, but they may already be coming around.

Mikel Arteta will surely believe that fans will quickly adapt to the decision if Raya’s performances continue at this level.

Raya hasn’t been given any guarantees by Arteta at Arsenal

It would seem that both Raya and Ramsdale have approached this situation very professionally.

Ramsdale can already be seen playing a supportive role for Raya before and after the previous two games.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Although it must be a difficult decision to take, Ramsdale is demonstrating his character.

And he may too see the merits in Raya’s opportunity at this moment.



Raya boasts much stronger stats than Ramsdale of late when it comes to passing, expected goals against and his save percentage.

A compelling argument, and no doubt one that has led to Arteta’s decision to make Raya his number one at Arsenal.

It’s never going to be easy dropping a fan favourite, but Arteta has shown that he has a ruthless streak when needed.