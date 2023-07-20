Arsenal’s 22-year-old William Saliba believes he has the quality to become the best defender in the world one day.

That’s via an interview with the Daily Mail when the defender said he’ll give it everything to reach those levels one day.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saliba, when asked if he has the ability to become the best in the world, said: “Of course I have the quality, but that means nothing.”

“You have to work hard to go to this level. So I’m not close to this level but I will give everything to maybe one day become the best defender in the world.”

The £27m Frenchman had an excellent debut season at the Emirates last year after several years out on loan.

Playing the majority of his games alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, the two formed a formidable partnership in Arsenal’s title charge.

Had Saliba not been injured late in the season Arsenal may be going into this new season as title-holders.

The France international’s absence derailed Arsenal’s title hopes and Arteta has already looked to address that this summer.

Jurrien Timber has arrived at the club for a fee of £34m and gives Arsenal’s boss much more depth across the back line.

And whilst Timber might be earmarked for a role at right-back, he has played centrally for the majority of his career.

Saliba thinks he can become the best in the world at Arsenal

For a time Arsenal fans were worried that they may not see William Saliba in an Arsenal shirt.

Following his transfer in 2019 the defender had three different loan spells back in France.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He initially went on loan to Saint-Etienne and then had spells at Nice and Marseille.

However, at the start of last season Arteta believed Saliba was ready to start his Arsenal career.

Such was his success, the Frenchman was handed a new contract this month running until 2027.

Arsenal fans will be very relieved to see the 22-year-old’s future being committed to Arsenal with there being genuine belief he can become the world’s best.

Saliba is arguably already playing to a world-class level and it would be extremely impressive to see him hit new heights this year.

The defender will no doubt benefit from the arrival of Declan Rice who will provide an excellent defensive shield.

There’s a ton of excitement at the Emirates this season, and a lot of that will be to watch William Saliba at his best again.