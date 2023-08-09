27-year-old player’s agent is in London today, he’s about to sign for Arsenal

Arsenal are moving ever closer to completing the signing of David Raya with news that his agent is now travelling to London.

The update via journalist Luca Bendoni said that Jaume Munell, Raya’s agent, is arriving in London on Wednesday to complete the remaining paperwork.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Bendoni shared the update on X and confirmed that the contract runs until June 2028 all for a fee of £28m.

This is undoubtedly excellent news for Arsenal who have held interest in Raya for almost three years.

And although Arsenal fans seem pretty split on the transfer itself, they will surely be happy that the club are executing their targets.

The division on the transfer stems from the position it leaves Aaron Ramsdale.

Whilst it’s commonly recognised that adding a player of Raya’s calibre to your team is a good thing, it’s a delicate situation when it may upset another.

Ramsdale is thriving in an Arsenal shirt and fans don’t want to see their 25-year-old, who still has huge potential, be displaced.

Of course if the report on Raya’s agent arriving at Arsenal today is true, Arsenal’s squad will ultimately be stronger.

And it’s clear that Mikel Arteta is trying to create an elite environment with genuine competition for places in all areas.

It seems the best way to allay any fears of Ramsdale one day being dropped is that would mean new signing Raya would be thriving.

Yes there may be some tough emotional decisions to make at times, but Arsenal fans can surely trust Arteta to get it right.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Arsenal are aiming to go one better this season and win a league title, and they have to improve to do so.

When you look at title winning sides in the league of late, there have been disgruntled players thinking they deserve more minutes.

It’s the reality of an elite club.

If Arsenal’s talks with Raya’s agent are concluded today and the keeper signs then Arsenal fans should welcome the added competition.

Raya could be another step to achieving something huge.