27-year-old has just turned down chance to leave Tottenham and join PL rival

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of offloading Davinson Sanchez appear to have been dealt a blow with the defender deciding that he does not want go, amid interest from Nottingham Forest.

That is according to the Daily Mail’s live transfer blog (1/9; 07:14) which notes that the Colombian, as things stand, is not planning to move to the City Ground ahead of the deadline.

Davinson Sanchez appears to have been the green light to leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today. The 27-year-old has, so far, only played a small role under Ange Postecoglou, featuring in one Premier League game this season.

Sanchez does not want to leave Tottenham amid Forest interest

It appeared that he may get the opportunity to link up with Serge Aurier at Nottingham Forest. However, Steve Cooper’s side may have a lot of work to do if they hope to convince the centre-back to join.

According to the Daily Mail, as of Thursday, Sanchez does not want to leave Tottenham amid interest from Forest. So it is unclear whether that will ultimately result in the former Ajax man staying put beyond the deadline.

That may frustrate Spurs if they are looking to sign another centre-back today. Moving Sanchez on would presumably bring in some money, and move some hefty wages off the books.

He is not a terrible option as cover. But the Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham in the week highlighted that Spurs lack real strength in depth in a number of areas.

It is surely to say that this is probably not the last we have heard about Sanchez on the final day of the window.