27-year-old admits he found it hard to leave Everton this summer, there are things he can’t say

Former Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has now admitted that it was a hard decision to leave the club this summer ahead of a move to Fulham.

Iwobi was speaking to The Athletic in a lengthy interview explaining the motives behind his departure.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The midfielder did admit that he was keen on a new challenge, but also shared that there were factors that he’s not allowed to discuss.

Speaking about his own decision Iwobi said: “It wasn’t an easy decision [to leave].

“I enjoyed my time there. Especially the last couple of years. I felt like they [Everton fans] warmed to me.

“At the same time, I felt I needed a new challenge, and Fulham are giving me the platform to express myself and do that.”

Fulham’s Iwobi then went on to mention the factors at Everton that he couldn’t discuss.



He added: “There was a lot of talks behind closed doors — there are things that I’m not allowed to say — but I feel like it was a decision from the club and from me, and the best solution was to leave.

“I hope they do well, I have a lot of respect for them and left on good terms.”

Iwobi suggests Everton were keen for him to leave for Fulham

Of course, Fulham did end up parting with £22m for Iwobi on deadline day.

Fulham’s Marco Silva was keen for a reunion with Iwobi whom he briefly worked with at Everton.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Iwobi has had something of a disrupted start to the season at both clubs because of a lingering hamstring issue.

But following 90 minutes against Norwich in the EFL cup last week, Iwobi may be hoping to make his first league start for Fulham tonight.

The Cottagers host rivals Chelsea and may have hopes of securing another result over their neighbours who are having another tough year.

It would be too early to say that Everton are missing Iwobi, but some fans may still be puzzled over the decision to sell to Fulham.