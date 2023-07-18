The latest reports suggest that West Ham player Nikola Vlasic wants to leave the club this summer and embark on a new challenge.

According to The Athletic, Nikola Vlasic, who joined West Ham for £26million in August 2021, wants to leave this summer.

The article goes on to say that the “midfielder failed to impress at the London Stadium in his debut season with a paltry return of one goal in 31 appearances.”

Apparently, The 25-year-old joined Italian side Torino on a season-long loan last campaign with a €13m (£11.1m; $14.6m) option to buy.

Despite this, the option to buy clause expired on June 14. Now, Torino are favourites and are intending on negotiating a lower fee for Vlasic.

It will no doubt be interesting to see how much West Ham would be happy to let the player go for this summer. They will not want it to be cheap due to how much they signed him for.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Vlasic wants to leave West Ham

It is no shock to hear that the player wants to leave West Ham and his possible departure would definitely benefit all parties.

The attacking midfielder has had a torrid time since joining West Ham. The 25 year-old has played 31 times but he has only managed one goal and two assists.

His inconsistencies clearly frustrated David Moyes and the manager allowed him to leave on loan last season to Torino.

The manager will likely not want him back in the fold as he hasn’t really been able to cut it at West Ham.

At Torino, he managed five goals and eight assists in 37 appearances so it would definitely benefit him to move there permanently.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport/CameraSport via Getty Images

West Ham cannot afford to have passengers in their squad as they are battling in the Europa League next season. They need a top squad so that they are not struggling in the Premier League like they were last season.

It will be very interesting to watch the Hammers next season. They are now without star player Declan Rice but have a big budget that they can make some top signings with. If they can sell Vlasic it would help them have a bigger budget.