Emerson Royal has admitted that Cristian Romero constantly mocks him in Tottenham Hotspur training.

Royal has been speaking to ESportes and claims that Romero mocked him and Richarlison ‘every day’ after winning the World Cup with Argentina last year.

Romero was part of the Argentina side that lifted the World Cup in Qatar back in December.

The 25-year-old was key to their success in the tournament as he featured in every single game.

The Tottenham defender even got a tattoo on his calf after the victory in Qatar and Emerson has revealed that Romero always reminds him about Argentina’s success.

Emerson Royal admits Romero always mocks him in training

Speaking to ESportes, Royal was asked if Romero decided to ‘provoke’ him and Richarlison after becoming a world champion.

“[Laughs] Every day! He has a tattoo on his calf, of the World Cup and the Copa América, in which I played in the final,” the Spurs defender responded.

“So every day he comes by and plays, asking to put cream on his tattoo.”

Of course, both Emerson and Richarlison represent Brazil and it’s fair to say there’s no love lost between the two South American countries when it comes to football.

Royal missed out on the World Cup after a disappointing start to the season last time out. But the £26 million defender has since forced his way back into the squad.

As for Richarlison, he was part of the side that crashed out in the quarter-finals in Qatar and watched on as Argentina won the tournament.

There seems to be a real togetherness at Spurs at the moment as they are enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham currently sit top of the table and are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League.