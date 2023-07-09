26-year-old star feels he’s been unfairly treated by pundits since Arsenal move

Gabriel Jesus apparently feels that he has not received enough credit from pundits and sections of the media for his form for Arsenal.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the Brazilian feels that his performances have been somewhat overlooked since his move from Manchester City.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus proved to be a game-changing signing for Arsenal. Of course, he arrived at the Emirates having never quite been able to establish himself as the main man at the Etihad Stadium.

Jesus feels disrespected since Arsenal move

Within a few minutes of last season’s opening game however, Jesus proved himself to be exactly what Mikel Arteta’s side needed after a really frustrating campaign in front of goal for their strikers.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus went on to score 11 goals and contribute six assists in the Premier League. And those numbers would have been much higher had he not suffered a serious injury while away at the World Cup.

It seems that most are completely aware of how good Jesus can be. But perhaps the Arsenal striker himself is not convinced that he is getting the credit he deserves.

Football Transfers reports that the 26-year-old is unhappy with how he has been treated by the media and feels disrespected.

There has been some criticism of Jesus. Ultimately, he went six months without scoring a goal at one stage.

A lot of that time was spent on the sidelines as he battled back from injury. But that did also include 16 appearances for club and country in all competitions.

Arsenal are a much better team when Jesus is leading the line. Of that, there is absolutely no doubt.

However, if he is unhappy with some questioning whether he should have scored more during that part of the campaign, surely he can have few complaints.