26-year-old Spurs player failed to impress Postecoglou on the very first day of pre-season training

Tanguy Ndombele failed to impress his new Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou from the very first day of pre-season.

That’s according to GiveMeSport’s report which claims that the 26-year-old looked ‘like a kid begrudgingly returning to school’.

The report details the difference between Ndombele and his teammate Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma seemed ready for a new challenge and full of enthusiasm, whereas Ndombele had a completely different vibe.

Both midfielders could be considered out of favour last season, one was on the bench and was one on another loan.

However, it’s Yves Bissouma that has of course now become one of Ange Postecoglou’s key performers.

Bissouma now looks a vital cog in Postecoglou’s Tottenham side, whereas Ndombele has now left the club on loan again.

Postecoglou reportedly told his new Spurs squad that he was ready to have fun in the first week of pre-season training, and if you weren’t on board you would be out.

The manager agreed with Tottenham’s suggestion that the squad could do with a tidy up.

And it would seem that Postecoglou quickly decided that Ndombele would be a player to leave.

Ndombele gave a bad impression on the first day of Tottenham’s pre-season under Postecoglou

It’s quite remarkable just how much Spurs were able to achieve in one window.

The side have sold or loaned out nine senior players since Ange has arrived.

Moreover, they have now made eight new signings, albeit two of those pre-arranged before Postecoglou arrived.

But you could believe that both of those players, Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski, were indeed Ange signings.

Postecoglou is already getting the best out of his Tottenham squad, be it existing or new, and he seemingly did not see that chance with Ndombele.

The new Tottenham manager has reinvigorated so many Tottenham players – but only the ones who bought into his philosophy.

And it would seem that parting ways with players like Ndombele was seen as a key step in Tottenham’s new era.