26-year-old says Junior Firpo and Joel Robles both encouraged him to leave Leeds this summer

Former Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca has now claimed that he was encouraged by a couple of his teammates to leave the side this summer.

Roca was speaking in a lengthy interview with Spanish outlet Marca.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

And in the interview Roca mentioned that both Junior Firpo and Joel Robles thought it was a good idea to return to Spain.

The duo spoke glowingly of their old club Real Betis and told Roca that he wouldn’t regret the move.

Roca said: “I spoke with Junior and Joel, who were with me at Leeds.

“They told me not to think about it, that I would be very comfortable.

“They told me about the coach, the coaching staff, the locker room, the city, everything.

“In the end it is a plus that people very close to you give you this encouragement.

“These advice and the truth is that, just as they told me, I am feeling it now and I am finding it here in Seville.”

Of course, it may not sit too well with Leeds fans that Firpo was encouraging Roca to leave the club.

Roca said he’s happy with his decision to leave Leeds

It doesn’t seem as if Roca has looked back since leaving the club on loan this summer, but neither have Leeds.

Daniel Farke’s side made a strong comeback from a disappointing loss against Southampton with another clean sheet against QPR.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

And Leeds’ midfield now looks in great shape with Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu being backed up by Glen Kamara.

Gray returned to the starting XI against QPR and impressed again in the 1-0 win.

It’s a peculiar situation that Leeds are still technically waiting for the likes of Roca and others to return at the end of the season after their decision to leave.

Regardless of whether Leeds secure promotion or not, there will be ton to do next summer.