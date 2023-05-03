26-year-old Mikel Arteta signing suggests he's become an Arsenal fan now











Oleksandr Zinchenko has suggested that he’s become an Arsenal supporter since making the switch to North London last summer.

Arsenal are enjoying an exceptional campaign and they moved back above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with a win over Chelsea last night.

Zinchenko was brought in from City over the summer and he’s played a pivotal role in their success so far.

The 26-year-old spoke to Sky Sports after last night’s game and was asked if he would be cheering on West Ham tonight, who are set to travel to the Etihad Stadium.

And Zinchenko’s answer will certainly please the Arsenal fan base.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Zinchenko suggests he’s an Arsenal fan

The Ukrainian full-back was quizzed over whether Arsenal still believe they can pip City to the title.

And when he was asked if he’d be a “West Ham fan tomorrow?” by a Sky Sports reporter, he responded: “I’m an Arsenal fan.”

Zinchenko touched the Gunners badge while he said it, with a massive grin across his face.

Of course, that was a question that Zinchenko would have been hoping to avoid as he played under Pep Guardiola at City.

But his response will certainly delight Arsenal fans and he’s already become a fan favourite after Arteta brought him in last summer.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

It’s been clear from the off that Zinchenko loves the club and he’s enjoying his football under Arteta right now.

Although he refused to say it, he will probably hope that West Ham can do Arsenal a favour against his old side tonight.

The Gunners are now relying on City to drop points after a difficult run of form in April. But they did their job last night and they will have to continue to do so if they stand any chance of lifting the Premier League title at the end of the month.

Show all