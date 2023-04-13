26-year-old Liverpool player says he's a big fan of Leeds United's style of play











Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has admitted that he’s a big fan of Leeds United’s style of play ahead of the clash at Elland Road on Monday.

Javi Gracia will be aiming to pick his players up after a disappointing 5-1 defeat against Crystal Palace last time out. The Whites capitulated in the second-half after such a promising opening 45 minutes.

Of course, Leeds picked up a stunning win against Jurgen Klopp’s men the last time the two sides faced each other.

Crysencio Summerville bagged a last-minute winner to hand Leeds a 2-1 win at Anfield under Jesse Marsch.

Now, Kostas Tsimikas has been speaking to Liverpool’s official website about Leeds and admitted that he’s an admirer of their style of play.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Tsimikas hails Leeds

The 26-year-old reflected on Leeds beating Liverpool at Anfield back in October and admitted that Klopp’s men are preparing for a difficult game on Monday night.

“They are a very hard-working team, everybody runs so much,” Tsimikas said. “They had a desire to win the game, even when it was at Anfield.

“I like the way they play, they fight for every ball, so if we want to win we have to be on top of all these situations – to fight more, to win more balls, to run more than them. And after that we have a chance to win the game.

“It will be very hard because they showed in all the games they played they fight until the end, so we have to be fully prepared for this game.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Gracia will certainly be looking for a response from his side after the result against Palace.

The Spaniard has adopted more of a pragmatic approach than his predecessors and he will have not been best pleased with the way his side defended last time out.

Leeds will take some encouragement from Liverpool’s patchy form away from home and a win would give Gracia’s men a much-needed boost after last weekend’s result.

Show all