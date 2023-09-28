26-year-old attacker admits he held ‘complicated’ talks with Aston Villa this summer

Everton winger Jack Harrison has now admitted that he held talks with Aston Villa before he left Leeds United on loan this summer.

Harrison was speaking to the Liverpool Echo after his Everton debut against the Villa last night.

Photo by Tony McArdle – Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

The 26-year-old stated that he would need more time to explain the story fully given how complex the situation was.

However, he did declare himself happy that he ended up at Everton.

Harrison said: “There is a long story behind it. I have to sit down and explain it properly, I don’t want to say anything out of turn.

“It was a complicated situation and in the end I ended up at Everton and I was happy to go there.”

And given the weird ways in which football works, it would seem inevitable that Harrison made his Everton debut at Villa Park.

It was a very disappointing night for Unai Emery’s side, a game in which they did also see a winger go off injured.

Leon Bailey left the pitch at the 31 minute mark to be replaced by Nicolo Zaniolo.

And given the other options Villa had on the bench: Bertrand Traore and Omari Kellyman, they may look a few options short.

Harrison admits he spoke to Villa before joining Everton

Of course, Aston Villa’s loss is much to Everton’s gain.

Harrison looks to be a perfect winger for Sean Dyche’s side, a player who had the work-rate to exist in a Marcelo Bielsa team at Leeds.

Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

And as the busy campaign unfolds for Villa, there may be some regret that Harrison ended up at Everton.

Dropping out of the EFL Cup isn’t the worst thing for Emery in terms of their amount of games, but the performance to do so will be a worry.

Villa have looked exceptional at times this season but have been oddly inconsistent.

Emery’s side will now have a big test when Brighton Hove Albion arrive on Saturday lunch time.