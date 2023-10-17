26-year-old is now widely regarded as one of Arsenal’s best players in training

It’s been no secret over the years that Mikel Arteta is extremely grateful to have Ben White at Arsenal and loves the role he plays.

And that goes a long way to justify why Arsenal are now making positive progress in new contract talks with White to extend his stay.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Evening Standard have now been outlining the relationship between the two, and have shared praise for the defender from within the club.

This report shares that White is now considered to be one of the best trainers at the club – and that shouldn’t be a surprise.

Ben White’s consistency at Arsenal since signing in 2021 has been quite remarkable, rarely ever experiencing a bad run.

And Arteta has been quick to point out that the 26-year-old defender is still developing all of the time.

Speaking about White at Arsenal, Arteta previously said: “I think he’s been a very consistent player for us.

“I think he’s been always developing for us.

“I think he’s got the character of a proper fighter and a character that we need in the squad, especially at this level, and I’m really happy for that.”

Arteta suggests White can still improve at Arsenal

Of course, during the international break, it is always a shame that White isn’t showing all of his ability in an England shirt.

There hasn’t been a lot of transparency over why White appears to no longer be considered for international selection – but it is a shame.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Given his versatility at the back with Arsenal, Arteta must surely think that White would be a huge asset for his country.

Nonetheless, Arsenal will have a defender fresh and raring to go after the break.

And given White did look fatigued at times towards the end of last season, that could prove very useful across the campaign.

Moreover, according to these reports, the defender should still be at the Emirates for many seasons to come.