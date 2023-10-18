£25m Tottenham star says Chelsea legend was ‘by far’ his favourite player as a kid

Dejan Kulusevski has named Chelsea legend Eden Hazard as his favourite player of all-time, with the Tottenham Hotspur star describing the Belgian as ‘unbelievable’.

The winger was speaking to talkSPORT following the recent news that the 32-year-old has called time on his playing career after leaving Real Madrid.

It is obviously a sad way for Eden Hazard‘s career to come to an end. Unfortunately, his time with Real Madrid really did not work out for anyone.

Hopefully, that will not taint his legacy, certainly amongst the greats of the Premier League. For a number of years, Hazard was absolutely exceptional with Chelsea. He scored 85 goals and provided 61 assists in 245 Premier League games. And of course, he lifted the trophy on two occasions.

Dejan Kulusevski lauds Eden Hazard

Certainly, Dejan Kulusevski will have no problem putting his struggles at the Bernabeu to one side. The Tottenham star revealed that Hazard was his hero growing up.

“My idol in the football world is Eden Hazard,” he told talkSPORT.

“He was an unbelievable player and by far, my favourite player.

“I think football is love. Football is about love and he gave me such happiness watching him play, but not just me.

“He was an unbelievable player and I remember going to school and being happy because he had a game after school, so he changed the days.”

Tottenham star off to flying start in his Premier League career

Kulusevski will hope to have a similar impact over the coming years. He has definitely made a brilliant start to life with Tottenham, scoring nine goals and contributing 15 assists in 56 Premier League games.

Many of those assists came during his first few months in North London. But it is still an outstanding record for Spurs. And given that he does not turn 24 until April next year, there is no reason why the £25 million star cannot improve quite a lot in the future.

Obviously, it would be asking a lot for anyone to get near the level Hazard was at while he was tearing things up at Chelsea.

But Kulusevski has a brilliant opportunity now that he is playing in arguably the most exciting team in the Premier League right now.