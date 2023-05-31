£25m Tottenham player could now be put up for sale this summer











Tottenham Hotspur full-back Ryan Sessegnon could reportedly be put up for sale this summer after a difficult campaign.

Sessegnon spent a large chunk of the season sidelined after competing for a place in the side under Antonio Conte.

The 23-year-old has struggled with persistent hamstring injuries since joining Spurs from Fulham for a fee worth £25 million back in 2019.

He’s shown plenty of promise during spells and impressed towards the end of last season, but his injury record has hampered his progress at Tottenham.

And the Evening Standard claims that Sessegnon could be one of the Spurs players heading out the door this summer.

Sessegnon could leave Tottenham

The outlet claims that both of Tottenham’s options at left-wing back could leave this summer, which includes Ivan Perisic.

Sessegnon could be put up for sale after struggling with injury throughout the campaign.

It’s fair to say that Sessegnon’s move to Tottenham just hasn’t worked out after he arrived with plenty of promise.

He was viewed as one of the brightest young English talents before joining Spurs, but he’s yet to reach his full potential.

Of course, you have to feel for Sessegnon as he’s been short of luck in terms of injuries. But it would probably make sense for all parties involved if he was to move on this summer.

Spurs will need to be ruthless over the coming weeks as they bid to trim a bloated squad ahead of next season.

While the club are yet to bring in a new manager or director of football, the players that need to move on are quite obvious and Sessegnon falls into that category.

Destiny Udogie is also set to switch to north London after being loaned back to Udinese last summer.

