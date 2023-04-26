£25m Tottenham player admits he's found the last two months 'really hard'











Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has opened up on what has been a difficult few months for himself after picking up an injury.

Bissouma made the switch to Spurs from Brighton for £25 million last summer and was expected to make an instant impact.

But the 26-year-old initially struggled to break into Antonio Conte’s side and then picked up an ankle injury in February.

Now, Bissouma has taken to Instagram and admitted that he’s endured a difficult couple of months on the sidelines.

Bissouma on his injury

Bissouma posted a video on the social media platform showing the stages of recovery he’s gone through over the past two months.

He wrote: “The last 2 months was really hard for myself but I never give up. I’m still working hard to come back stronger than before.

“Thanks everyone who’s messaged me and give me support.”

It’s fair to say that Bissouma hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since his switch from the Amex Stadium.

But it will be interesting to see how he gets on under the new manager, especially as Conte never really gave him a proper run in the side.

The Mali international has already shown he can mix it with the best as he was a standout performer during his time at Brighton.

It’s still early days for the talented midfielder and Spurs will certainly be hopeful that he can rediscover his best form in north London.

