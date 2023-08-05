Crystal Palace have been heavily linked with a move for Matheus Franca and despite it not being confirmed yet, the latest Instagram post from the player would suggest the deal is done.

It has been a worrying few weeks for Crystal Palace. Michael Olise picked up an injury which looks to have reportedly ruled him our for the start of the season.

Meanwhile club legend and star player Wilfried Zaha left the Eagles to move to Turkish League side Galatasaray this summer.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano have suggested that Palace are closing in on a deal for Franca. The Brazilian prospect looks to have an exciting future and his signing being confirmed would cheer up the Palace fan base.

Photo by Andre Borges/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Crystal Palace star Matheus Franca posts farewell Instagram post

With reports from Fabrizio Romano suggesting that the 19 year-old is close to joining the club, it feels like it is taking a while for the move to be confirmed.

This will no doubt worry Palace fans. The longer the move takes, the more chance it has of being hijacked or falling through.

Despite no club confirmation of the signing, Franca has posted a message on Instagram suggesting that he has left his current team Flamengo.

The message was a farewell to the Brazilian side and confirms that he is moving this summer – potentially to South London.

Translated from Portuguese, his message reads: “I will be eternally grateful to @flamengo My main dream was to wear the Holy Mantle and play for the professional team.

“What I always dreamed of since I was little. The titles. The stadiums. And Gavea. The Nest. The Base. The Flamengo.

“I thank God for everything he has done in my life. To my family, friends and staff I leave my “thank you very much”. you guys are so important to me

“Now my message to the Nation: I will never forget what you did for me. The biggest fan in the world. Those were unforgettable moments. They will be forever in my memories and heart.

“I’m leaving, but with you in my heart. I will follow my goals and who knows we’ll meet again. Thank you for everything!”

No doubt the attacking midfielder, who can also play on the wing, will be sad to leave his home country. Despite this, Franca, who will reportedly join for around £25million, has been given a chance to play in one of the best divisions on the planet.

If he matches the potential that those at Crystal Palace believe he has, then the club could have managed to sign a “fantastic” wonderkid.