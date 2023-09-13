£25m Arsenal player struggles on international duty last night, he was ‘chasing shadows’

Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney received mixed reviews from the Scottish media after his display against England last night.

Tierney left Arsenal on a season-long loan deal over the summer as he made the switch to Real Sociedad.

The £25 million man had struggled for minutes under Mikel Arteta last season after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

He was a key man at Arsenal beforehand but secured a temporary move away from the Emirates Stadium in search of regular first-team football.

Tierney remains a key part of Scotland’s side and played the full 90 minutes as Steve Clarke’s men suffered a 3-1 defeat to England last night.

And it’s fair to say the Scottish media were unimpressed with the Arsenal man’s display.

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Tierney struggles on international duty

FootballScotland handed Tierney a five out of 10 after his display against the Three Lions and claims he found it difficult to deal with the threat of Harry Kane.

They wrote: “The defender worked hard but wasn’t at his normal best. Found it difficult to deal with Harry Kane when he peeled onto him.”

The Herald handed the Arsenal loanee the same rating and also stated he wasn’t as ‘domineering’ when up against Kane.

The outlet wrote: “Also drawn towards Bellingham on the edge of the area at the first. Maybe not as domineering as he is capable of when up against Kane. Did his job by stepping out at the third, but nobody covered.”

Sky Sports once again gave Tierney a five out 10 rating for his display and claimed he was ‘chasing shadows’ all night.

“Defended diligently but spent much of the game chasing shadows,” the outlet wrote. “Booked for a foul on Bukayo Saka after his Arsenal team-mate got the better of him.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

It’s fair to say it wasn’t Tierney’s best evening but he has been a consistent performer for Scotland over the years.

The 26-year-old will undoubtedly benefit from playing regularly at Sociedad this season too, which should lead to some improved displays for Scotland.

It was a surprise to see Tierney leave Arsenal over the summer after Jurrien Timber picked up a serious injury on the first day of the season.

But it was clear the defender didn’t feature in Mikel Arteta’s plans and it was the best move for Tierney at this stage of his career, despite his switch leaving Arsenal short of options at left-back.