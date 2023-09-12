£25m Arsenal man says it was an ‘easy decision’ to leave the club this summer

Kieran Tierney has now confessed that it was a relatively straightforward decision to leave Arsenal for Real Sociedad this summer.

Tierney was speaking on international duty with Scotland via the Daily Record.

And when discussing his decision to leave the club Tierney said he was very happy with his decision.

The left-back said he was elated to get the move finalised from Arsenal and is enjoying life out of his comfort zone.

Tierney said: “I am in a really good place now. I’m enjoying it over there in Spain.

“I was buzzing to get the move done, buzzing to come away with Scotland as always and we have another game against England before I return to the Basque region again.

“I am really enjoying it.



“Was it a hard decision? No, it was an easy decision.

“It was a big decision, but an easy decision. Clearly it’s a big change for me.”

And surely both Arsenal and their fans will be relieved that Tierney does have the chance to play regular football again.

It’s been an odd situation in the past year or so.

Previously a crucial player for the club, Tierney found himself right on the periphery of things under Mikel Arteta.

Since signing for the club for £25m Tierney looked like a player who may go on to captain the side.

However, that’s not been the reality.

And it’s no surprise that Tierney has jumped at the chance to go and play regular football again.

Of course, when Tierney plays for Scotland tonight he looks set to face a few of his old Arsenal teammates.

Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly going to start and Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are ever-presents for the side.

Whilst Tierney doesn’t seem to regret his decision to leave Arsenal, fans may still wish things had worked out differently.

Of course, it is just a loan deal, but there’s nothing to suggest the situation will have dramatically changed in a year’s time.