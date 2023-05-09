25-year-old Tottenham player urged to sign for Everton if they avoid relegation











Victor Anichebe has urged Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison to re-join Everton should they avoid the drop this season.

Richarlison has endured a difficult debut campaign at Spurs after making the switch from Goodison Park last summer.

The 25-year-old has managed just one Premier League goal this campaign, while he scored twice in the Champions League.

His progress at Tottenham has been hampered by injuries and he struggled to nail down a place in the starting line-up under Antonio Conte, with the Italian often preferring his trusted front-three of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski.

Richarlison was a standout performer for Everton during his time in Merseyside and Victor Anichebe thinks he should re-sign for his old club.

Anichebe urges Richarlison to join Everton

Richarlison took to Instagram last night to congratulate Everton on picking up a vital win over Brighton.

The Brazilian replied beneath the post with a raising hands emoji and Anichebe took his opportunity to urge him to sign for his former club.

He wrote: “Next season if they stay up come back! Pienaar did it.”

Of course, Anichebe is a former Everton man himself so it’s no surprise to see him urging Richarlison to return.

But you get the sense that there is plenty more to come from Richarlison in a Tottenham shirt, despite a difficult debut campaign.

The Brazil international has shown glimpses of his quality and seems to be finding his feet under Ryan Mason.

Everton fans would probably love to see him return after being a fan favourite at Goodison Park. But Tottenham will be hoping the best is yet to come from Richarlison.

