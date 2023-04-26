25-year-old Newcastle player says he still texts Rafael Benitez regularly











Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff has admitted that he still texts his old boss Rafael Benitez regularly.

Longstaff is enjoying an exceptional campaign under Eddie Howe as he’s managed to nail down his place in Newcastle’s side.

The 25-year-old had struggled to become a regular starter at St James’ Park following a promising start to his senior career.

He’s arguably been one of the Magpies’ standout performers this season though and he’s admitted that he still talks to the manager who handed him his first opportunity at the club.

That man was Rafael Benitez, who actually stopped him from heading out on loan during the 2018-19 campaign.

Now, Longstaff has opened up about his relationship with the former Newcastle boss while speaking to The Athletic.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Longstaff still texts Benitez

“We have a really good relationship,” Longstaff said. “He [Benitez] still texts me every couple of weeks and he’s someone I respect massively, someone I’ll always be grateful to for seeing something in me.

“I was on a plane ready to go to Portsmouth on loan and he stopped it happening and kept me around.

“Rafa and the manager now are the people I owe most to in my career. If it wasn’t for those two, I don’t know where I’d be.”

Benitez was a popular man at St James’ Park after he done a brilliant job considering the constraints he was working under.

The Spaniard was responsible for bringing Longstaff through the ranks and handing him an opportunity in the first-team.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Of course, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the English midfielder since, but he seems to have really found his feet under Howe.

It’s interesting to hear Longstaff holds Benitez in the same high regard as Howe.

It’s clear that the former Liverpool boss had a huge impact on his career and Longstaff is certainly beginning to reach his full potential of late.

