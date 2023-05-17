25-year-old could be returning to the Premier League one year after leaving Arsenal











Defender Konstantinos Mavropanos could be set to return to the Premier League this summer just one year after leaving Arsenal.

Greek publication Sport 24, via Sport Witness, has provided an update on the 25-year-old’s future.

Dinos Mavropanos was initially signed by Arsenal back in 2018.

He never made the grade at The Emirates, playing just eight times for the first team.

After a loan spell at FC Nuremberg, he spent two years with Stuttgart helping them remain in the Bundesliga.

They’re once again fighting for their lives in Germany’s top flight, and currently sit in the relegation zone.

Mavropanos will have his full focus on survival but will know a transfer could be just around the corner.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

After leaving Arsenal permanently last summer, Mavropanos could be back in the Premier League soon.

Fulham and Wolves have both been linked having secured their Premier League status.

Marco Silva is looking to improve his squad after a magnificent first campaign back in the top flight.

The Greek international may be the centre-back they need to upgrade on loanee Shane Duffy.

Mavropanos could return to PL this summer after Arsenal exit

The report from 24 Sport suggests that Stuttgart rejected bids of around £15m for Mavropanos in January.

He’s almost certainly set to leave the club this summer, and the Premier League could be his destination.

They also believe he’s being eyed up by Italian champions Napoli as a replacement for Kim Min-Jae.

Arsenal fans never got to see Mavropanos at his best, with moves away from the club organised for him each summer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

If he were to join Fulham, he would likely team up with Tim Ream who has had a phenomenal campaign.

At 35, he won’t be able to go on forever, and it makes sense to bring in a replacement now.

There are talks that Tosin Adarabioyo could leave as well as Shane Duffy’s loan spell ending.

It would open up the perfect space in the squad for the 25-year-old defender.

