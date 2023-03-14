25-year-old Arsenal man was really upset last weekend despite Gunners' 3-0 win - journalist











Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus looked extremely disappointed at the end of the game at Craven Cottage even though the Gunners thrashed Fulham 3-0.

The Brazilian made his long-awaited return to action on Sunday. He hadn’t played for Arsenal since November last year because of a knee injury, and his return now is a massive boost.

Jesus looked lively against Fulham last weekend and could’ve even scored. Sadly, he couldn’t convert his chance.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus was very disappointed after Fulham vs Arsenal

Arsenal looked incredible against Fulham on Sunday.

The Gunners scored three goals before half-time, but it could easily have been six. They could’ve banged in two or three in the second half as well, which would’ve made it a more dominant win than it was.

Jesus had a glorious chance after he came on. He put Fabio Vieira through with a brilliant bit of skill, but after the Portuguese midfielder fed the ball back to him inside the box, he failed to make proper contact.

The Brazilian’s weak shot was easily saved by Bernd Leno, but it didn’t matter as Arsenal had already sealed the three points. Jesus, however, was not happy.

Watts, who was in attendance at Craven Cottage, has revealed that the 25-year-old was really upset and his frustration was evident for everyone to see after the game.

He said on his YouTube channel: “He was so disappointed he didn’t score (vs Fulham). When the players, when everyone left and everyone was celebrating with the away fans, and then walking back to the tunnel you could see Jesus – that chance was still playing on his mind.

“He had his shirt over his head and he was looking up at the heavens, he was so disappointed in himself that he didn’t score.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

TBR View:

This just shows how much of a winner Jesus is, doesn’t it?

The Brazilian hadn’t played a game for Arsenal for over four months. He apparently returned ahead of schedule, which is a massive achievement on its own, but it still wasn’t enough for him.

The 25-year-old was really kicking himself for not converting his chance. That mentality is infectious and that’s one of the reasons why the Gunners are where they are – top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal take on Sporting Lisbon next in a game they must win to go through to the next round of the Europa League. It will be interesting to see if Arteta will give Jesus a start after his excellent cameo on Sunday.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

