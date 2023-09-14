£240k-per-week Arsenal player nominated for FIFA award ahead of both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard

One Arsenal player has been recognised for his excellent performances by being nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

It was a good summer for Arsenal as they managed to make some top signings, one of them was Declan Rice and he has massively impressed so far.

Just before the international break, the English midfielder managed to get a crucial goal in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Now, his year gets better and better as it has been confirmed by the official FIFA World Cup social media account that he has been nominated for The Best Fifa Men’s Player 2023.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Declan Rice nominated for prestigious award

The £240k-a-week Arsenal midfielder has had a fantastic year and this also involved him winning the Europa Conference League with West Ham.

Rice is the only player from Arsenal to be nominated for this FIFA award and that means the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard miss out.

No doubt Arsenal fans will be over the moon to hear that Rice was nominated for the award and they will now hope he lifts the trophy.

It will be hard though as the likes of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the list of 12 players who have been nominated.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Now that the list of nominees have been shared, fans are now able to vote for who they believe should win the award.

It will be interesting to see how close Rice can get to winning the FIFA award. He has been fantastic and should be really pleased with the fact that he has made the prestigious list of nominees.