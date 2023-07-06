Tottenham Hotspur full-back Emerson Royal was kicked out of a group photo by his teammates in training yesterday.

Emerson can be spotted in a video on Spurs Play as he attempts to gatecrash a photo of a group of Tottenham players, which included the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Yves Bissouma and Pedro Porro.

The 24-year-old is one of a few first-team players who have already returned to Hotspur Way, with the internationals set to return next week.

Emerson seems to be a popular figure amongst the Tottenham squad, but after being on the losing side in training yesterday, he was kicked out of a group photo.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Emerson kicked out of group photo

In a video posted on Spurs Play, Emerson can be spotted trying to sneak into the winning group’s photo.

He was quickly ushered away by Bissouma, who repeatedly said ‘no’ to the Brazilian defender.

Emerson was then sent firmly on his way by Reguilon, who pushed the full-back away from the group while laughing.

The former Barcelona man still insisted on being involved in the group picture though and seemed to argue that he was on the winning side yesterday.

He was then spotted play-fighting with Reguilon and Bissouma, with both players attempting to push him away once again.

When Emerson finally gave up, the group of Tottenham players jokingly applauded him.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Emerson looks set for a big season under Postecoglou as he will return to a more familiar position.

His struggles at right wing-back were evident during Antonio Conte’s reign, with the defender struggling to make an impact in the final third.

Before joining Spurs back in 2021, he had played his entire career as an out-and-out full-back.

It’s expected that Postecoglou will use him as part of his back-four and Spurs fans may see the best of him from here on out.