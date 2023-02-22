24-year-old raves about 'unbelievable' Tottenham player who's only played six times for Antonio Conte











Tottenham goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman hailed summer signing Fraser Forster after signing a new contract at the club.

The 24-year-old signed a two-year extension and his deal will now run out in 2025, as he tries to push himself up the pecking order.

Spurs’ backup goalkeeping choices have come under more scrutiny after the injury picked up by Hugo Lloris recently, which has handed Forster a chance to shine.

The Englishman has played just six times this season, as per Transfermarkt, but he is now getting his first run in the side.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Alfie Whiteman hails Tottenham teammate Fraser Forster

He said: “I’ve worked with Hugo for a while now, since I was 17 when I was first on the bench.

“He was first team keeper. I’ve learnt a lot from him, even being third and travelling keeper for a while in previous years and sitting next to him in the changing rooms and seeing him at half-time, post game, pre game and in training every day.

“He’s someone that I really can look up to. Me and Brandon (Austin) have known each other a long time and have a real good mutual respect and push each other every day.

“And it’s been really nice to meet Fraser and work with him. He’s an unbelievable professional and great guy, and of course a talented keeper who has played many games.”

Antonio Conte got Forster as experienced backup in the summer, and he is also someone who boosted the club’s homegrown quota.

Whiteman does that too, and at this stage of his career, he really needs to be eyeing a step up the pecking order to least be number two somewhere next season.

He cannot afford to not be playing for, for example, the next two years at Spurs, because that further stunts development at a crucial time of his career.