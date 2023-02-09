24-year-old Leeds player says he's not injured despite being spotted limping after last night's game











Weston McKennie made his full debut for Leeds last night and was asked after the game whether he got injured.

McKennie spoke to Stadium Astro after the game, and the interview spotted that he was limping as he walked into the room.

The reporter said to him: “You walked in with a bit of an injury, you were limping as you were walking. How you feeling?”

But the 24-year-old American international put to bed any fears Whites fans may have with his answer after his first start in English football.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

McKennie says he is not injured

McKennie replied: “I feel fresh and ready to go.. nah, just kidding.

“It’s the Premier League and it’s what I expected, it’s what I wanted.

“The banter, the hard tackles, the talking back with other players and arguments with the refs, it’s something that attracts me and draws me to it.

“After every game players walk away with battle scars and fortunately today I got one! Yeah [I’m okay].”

McKennie wasted no time getting into the blood and thunder of the Premier League and made plenty of challenges in a fiesty game.

He showed at the World Cup what he can offer alongside Tyler Adams as the pair dominated that midfield area against England.

Obviously, the manager who signed him has now left, which may be a concern for the midfielder, but whoever the new boss is will have been impressed by last night’s display and relieved to hear he is not injured.