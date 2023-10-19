24-year-old Arsenal star says he really looks up to player Tottenham sold this summer

Declan Rice has suggested that Harry Kane sets the perfect example to him, as the Arsenal midfielder claimed that the striker has some time left at the peak of his powers.

Rice was speaking to The Times after lining up alongside Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer once again on international duty.

Declan Rice is surely in contention to one day succeed Harry Kane as England captain. Rice has been a leader throughout his career, often wearing the armband for West Ham. And you would not be surprised to see him take that responsibility for Arsenal when the chance presents itself.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Kane has done a good job as England’s skipper. He has led the side to the semi-finals of the World Cup and the final of the European Championships. And of course, he is now the country’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Declan Rice lauds Harry Kane

Kane has made a brilliant start to the season following his move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich. And Declan Rice suggested that he would love to have the same kind of longevity as the 30-year-old.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

“They say your prime is 27, 28 — they used to say that,” he told The Times. “But now there are so many players performing in their thirties. Harry is so focused and level-headed, the perfect example for all of us.”

Tottenham would surely be in even better position with striker still there

Tottenham have obviously made a very good start to the season. They sit at the top of the Premier League table and remain unbeaten, alongside the Gunners.

But any suggestion that they may actually be better without Harry Kane is surely wide of the mark. Kane in Ange Postecoglou’s side would be a terrifying prospect.

Spurs have not been as ruthless in front of goal as they would like. They needed centre-back Micky van de Ven to score the winner against Luton before the international break.

Kane perhaps has a couple of areas of his game which do not entirely suit Postecoglou’s style. But given the amount of chances Tottenham now create, that would surely not matter at all.

Certainly, now that Declan Rice is at Arsenal, he will not mind one bit that Kane has moved on.