24-year-old Arsenal player delivered bad news, left out of his nation’s squad for tonight’s game

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has now been left out of tonight’s England squad to face Italy in a crucial European qualifier.

That’s according to Sky Sports News via Football Daily, who shared the disappointing update on X.

Arsenal’s Nketiah made his debut for England against Australia on Friday but may now worry about his chance of retaining his England spot moving forwards.

Gareth Southgate has surely selected the striker on the basis of his improved minutes at Arsenal this season.

However, with Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka now all nearing full fitness, Nketiah may struggle to make Arsenal’s strongest XI.

And cup appearances are unlikely to be enough for Southgate to pick the 24-year-old again in November.

This update also confirmed that AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori will be left out of the squad for the game against Italy.

And along with Tomori, this will be a big disappointment for Arsenal’s Nketiah, even if any striker competing with Harry Kane at England will just be vying for a spot on the bench.

Nketiah now needs to improve his Arsenal form to impress England

Although Nketiah’s form has been befitting of a call-up at times over the last 12 months or so, it is perhaps a little surprising that the call has come now.

Despite having increased minutes, the striker hasn’t been in his best form under Mikel Arteta.

Nketiah was known for his ruthless finishing for the youth categories at both England and Arsenal.

However, the forward is now struggling to find the net.

Ian Wright was quick to point out that Kai Havertz proved to be a much better focal point for Arsenal when he came on against Manchester City.

And although Wright praised the work of Nketiah, he did think his running was misdirected at times.

It’s too strong to say that Nketiah is experiencing a tough period, he’s just received his first cap, but he will surely be targeting improvements.