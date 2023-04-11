24-year-old Arsenal player could play for any team in the world - pundit











Aaron Ramsdale is world-class and could play for any team on the planet following his performance for Arsenal in their draw over Liverpool on Sunday.

That is the view of ESPN pundit Steve Nicol, who was speaking to Highbury Squad on Monday in the wake of the dramatic 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Of course, Aaron Ramsdale was the Arsenal player most were talking about in the wake of the result. The 24-year-old made two absolutely stunning saves to deny Liverpool the win that would have put a much larger dent in Mikel Arteta’s side’s title hopes.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Firstly, he was somehow able to get his fingertips on Mo Salah’s effort which looked destined for the top corner in stoppage-time. It was almost a save where you felt as though you could see Ramsdale find a way to push himself even further than normal to get across to it.

And he was not done there. He managed to block Ibrahima Konate’s effort from a couple of yards out moments later when it appeared inevitable that the centre-back would bundle the ball over the line.

Nicol thinks Ramsdale could play for any side in the world

Ramsdale was definitely the hero for Arsenal in their latest game. And that prompted Steve Nicol to suggest that the England international, along with Bukayo Saka, could play for anyone in the world.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“The one in the top corner is absolutely spectacular. But the one he saves from Konate doesn’t look as spectacular, but the mentality to just never give up on anything is what makes the save. That’s the mentality of the player,” he told Highbury Squad.

“That was a complete lost cause. And he turned round and actually got the point from a lost cause for his team. Ramsdale’s been great though.

“There’s a reason why you’re top of the league, because you’ve got good players. You’ve got people in positions that are actually world-class.

“Ramsdale could play in goal for any team on the planet, no danger, just as Saka could play for any team on the planet.”

Arsenal goalkeeper’s rise has taken almost everyone by surprise

It is remarkable how Ramsdale’s stock has risen since he moved to Arsenal. Few Gunners supporters could quite believe it when the club went after the goalkeeper.

He had previously been relegated with Bournemouth and Sheffield United in successive years. And Arsenal already seemed to have one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Premier League in their side in Bernd Leno.

So spending £30 million seemed to make little sense. However, Ramsdale came in and quickly became number one. And he is now one of the best in the division.

In fact, Nicol clearly thinks that there may not be too many better in the world right now.