Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was seen ‘moving fine’ again in training yesterday having picked up a slight knock last week.

That’s according to journalist Jordan Campbell who watched the Arsenal squad warm up for a training session on their US tour.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

On Twitter, Campbell said: “The Arsenal squad warming up at George Mason Stadium in DC on the first day of their US tour.

“Captain Martin Odegaard is moving fine after a slight knock.”

Arsenal’s first friendly in the US is against the MLS All-stars early Thursday morning and Arsenal fans will hope their captain is okay for action.

Odegaard felt a knock in the warm up for Arsenal’s first pre-season friendly against FC Nurnberg last week and didn’t feature in the game.

Fans will be relieved to see Odegaard moving well in training and will hope the Norwegian’s good injury record will continue this season.

The 24-year-old has been integral to Arteta’s plans since he joined the club permanently for £30 million – a fee that now looks like a bargain.

Odegaard could be even better at Arsenal this season

As captain of Norway and Arsenal, the former Real Madrid man has already accomplished a ton in his career, but he could even hit new heights at the club this season.

Odegaard will no doubt be buoyed by the arrival of £105 million man Declan Rice, who could end up joining his leadership group.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have lost a big character and presence in Granit Xhaka, but will hope the arrival of Rice can give Odegaard even more freedom to excel with his game.

It’s thought that Rice and Odegaard could even line up in a midfield three with fellow new signing Kai Havertz this season, in what would prove to be a very offensive approach.

What is clear is that Arteta now has a wealth of options at his disposal after securing some of his key targets for the summer.

Odegaard’s success will of course be hinged on staying injury free and fans will be relieved to already see him back in pre-season training.

Pre-season has also seen the return to training for key figures such as William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli.