‘24 hours’: Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal could now complete another signing very soon

Arsenal are having a big transfer window and Fabrizio Romano has shared that another signing could be completed very soon.

It was recently reported that Arsenal were very interested in David Raya and that he wanted to join the club this summer.

Now, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano provided a new update and shared that the clubs are possibly close to agreeing a deal.

Tweeting the latest on the future of Raya, Romano said: “Arsenal now closer to David Raya.” He also shared in the same tweet that the deal could be done in the next 24 or 48 hours.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Arsenal now closing in on David Raya

This is huge news in the transfer window for Arsenal. They have a decent goalkeeper in Aaron Ramsdale but David Raya would take them to the next level.

The Spaniard has been great at Brentford and is a top shot-stopper. He is also great on the ball with his feet and it is something that is so key in the modern game.

Raya is currently valued at around £30million, and if the latest update from Romano is to be believed then it could be a fee agreed very soon.

If they do sign Raya then it is a huge statement of intent from the club. They are showing that they want a full squad of 25 players who can help challenge for the title.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Manchester City are a proper hard club to battle against for the Premier League title. They have a hugely talented squad and last season showed that you cannot afford to drop too many points.

Raya would be a great signing and hopefully would help the club push for the title and compete well in the Champions League next season. Romano’s latest news suggests that Arsenal could complete another signing very soon.