Arsenal target Jaidon Anthony sends Eddie Nketiah message on Instagram

Arsenal’s title challenge took another step in the right direction yesterday, as they recorded a dramatic 3-2 win over Manchester United.

An Eddie Nketiah brace and Bukayo Saka screamer secured all three points for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Nketiah posted on Instagram after the match to celebrate another important win for the Gunners.

The 23-year-old has been sensational since the restart of the Premier League.

Tasked with filling in for Gabriel Jesus after he suffered an injury at the World Cup, Nketiah has thrived.

He’s now the club’s top goal scorer in all competitions, and has seven goals in his last seven games.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Not only is he finding the back of the net, but his confidence in possession and ability to link up with his teammates has dramatically improved.

Jesus has taken Nketiah under his wing and the results are already clear to see.

Nketiah also impressed fellow Arsenal academy product Jaidon Anthony with his performance yesterday.

The forward was in the same age group as Nketiah, and has recently been linked with a move back to his boyhood club.

Anthony reacts to Nketiah stellar Arsenal performance

Nketiah posted on Instagram after the match, saying: “Your defence is in trouble”.

Plenty of Arsenal players reacted to his post, alongside Anthony, who simply said, “Flames”.

Like Nketiah, Anthony has taken time to make his mark in the Premier League this season.

Jaidon Anthony impressed with Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah. Cr. (eddienketiah) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

A bit-part player under Scott Parker at the end of the season, Gary O’Neil has put his trust in him since Christmas.

Like Nketiah, Anthony was also on the score sheet at the weekend, earning Bournemouth a point against Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old was very complimentary about the Gunners when he played against them earlier in the season.

Bournemouth couldn’t cope with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka as they ran out 3-0 winners on the south coast.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

It would be a romantic return for Anthony if he was able to link up with Nketiah again at Arsenal.

Leandro Trossard’s arrival could make a January return to The Emirates less likely for Anthony.

However, the club may be tempted into a summer move as they look to bolster their squad.

