23-year-old Arsenal player now confirms he’s ruled out for two months due to injury on loan

Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga has confirmed that he has suffered an injury that will keep him out of action for a couple of months.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Luton Town on loan on transfer deadline day this month. He was a really exciting signing for the Hatters, but unfortunately for them, they will have to do without him for a while now.

Arsenal signed Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht in the summer of 2021.

The Belgian was viewed as a massive talent. He had been compared to Yaya Toure by current Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, and Gunners fans expected big things from him.

To be fair to Lokonga, he had a great start to life at Arsenal. He played really well in the first few games of the campaign, but he was disappointing after the turn of the year.

Lokonga spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, where he showed flashes of his talent. He then joined Luton on loan in the summer, but sadly for him, he’s now set to spend a little while on the sidelines.

Lokonga took to Instagram yesterday to confirm his injury.

He wrote: “I thought it was my time to enjoy playing this beautiful game called football and work hard helping my teammates to reach our goal as a team…

“Unfortunately, an injury came to delay everything. I’ll be focused on my recovery and support the team during that time. See you in a couple of months.”

Arsenal have plenty of injuries themselves

Arsenal have had numerous injury issues already this season.

The Gunners started the campaign without Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Jurrien Timber suffered a serious knee injury in the very first game of the season.

Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli then suffered injuries and they’re still not back. The latest list now includes Leandro Trossard, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, all of whom are ruled out of the game against Brentford this evening.

That’s not ideal at all for Mikel Arteta, but he needs to find a way to get the results without all of the above players.