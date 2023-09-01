23-year-old Arsenal player is now on the verge of joining PL rival; Arteta green lights deal

Albert Sambi Lokonga has got his deadline day move sorted, with the Arsenal midfielder about to join Luton Town on loan.

That is according to a report from The Sun’s live transfer blog, which notes that the Gunners have given the 23-year-old the green light to move to Kenilworth Road.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Albert Sambi Lokonga is one player who desperately needs a move away from the Emirates in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Lokonga about to join Luton

The Belgian has been an underwhelming signing since his £17 million move from Anderlecht. And with Arsenal making rapid progress over the last couple of years, there appears to be no place for Lokonga in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

But he is going to get the chance to prove himself in the Premier League this season. The Sun reports that Luton are set to sign Lokonga on loan.

Lokonga looks to face an uphill battle if he hopes to make the grade at the Emirates. In fact, many Arsenal fans would be tempted to write him off already.

But joining the Hatters gives Lokonga the chance to play regularly at the highest level. So this could definitely be a positive step for the youngster – whether his future lies at Arsenal or elsewhere.