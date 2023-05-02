£22m Tottenham player has been brilliant ever since Antonio Conte left











Tottenham Hotspur haven’t exactly benefitted from the new manager bounce after Antonio Conte left the club in March, but Heung-Min Son seems to have rediscovered something approaching his best form.

It’s been a tumultuous campaign on and off the pitch for Tottenham so far, with the club crashing out of various cup competitions and seemingly out of the race for a top-four finish.

Their struggles under Antonio Conte were evident and his spell in north London was brought to an abrupt end following the 3-3 draw at Southampton in March.

The Italian boss received plenty of criticism due to his preferred style of play, with wide players like Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski both struggling for form.

And while Spurs have only managed to pick up one win in the Premier League since his departure, Son’s recent form has gone slightly under the radar.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Son has been brilliant since Conte left

Son had managed just six Premier League goals during the current campaign at the time Conte left the club by mutual agreement in March.

The £22 million man had also provided four assists, but it was clear that he was playing way below his usual high standards.

But since Conte’s exit, the 30-year-old has bagged four goals and provided one assist in just five appearances.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, his upturn in form may not be solely down to Conte’s exit, especially when you consider that he played some of the best football of his career under the Italian last season.

He scooped the Golden Boot award in the Premier League and many expected him to pick up where he left off this time out. But he, along with many other Tottenham players, have struggled this season.

It can’t be a coincidence that Son’s output has improved after Conte’s departure though, with all of Tottenham’s wide players failing to hit top form under his guidance this season.

While Son certainly isn’t back to his best, he’s not been far off it over the past few weeks and Spurs will be hoping he continues to get amongst the goals.

