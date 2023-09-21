£22m player could now sign a new contract with Tottenham ‘within a matter of weeks’

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min could reportedly agree a new contract with the club within a matter of weeks.

That’s according to 90 Min, with the outlet claiming that Spurs are determined to tie Son down on a new long-term deal.

Son has enjoyed a positive start to the new season and seems to be thriving once again under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 31-year-old was handed the captain’s armband after Harry Kane’s departure and has bagged three goals in five Premier League games so far.

Of course, the South Korea star’s three efforts all came in the 5-2 win over Burnley. But he’s proving to be a fantastic leader at Tottenham.

And it seems that Spurs are ready to offer Son a new contract, just two years after he signed an extension.

Son set to discuss new Spurs contract

90 Min reports that Tottenham are looking to tie Son down on a new long-term deal.

It’s noted that Spurs are ‘determined’ to extend his contract after the forward has struck up a positive relationship with Postecoglou.

Indeed, the outlet claims that an agreement is expected to be reached by Christmas. But he could finalise a fresh deal ‘within a matter of weeks’.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Of course, Son signed a contract extension back in 2021 while Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge and Harry Kane was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City.

The forward has always shown an unwavering loyalty to Tottenham and fully deserved to pick up the captain’s armband over the summer.

Spurs will be hoping to wrap this deal up quickly after Son received interest from Saudi Arabia over the summer. But it seems evident that the Spurs skipper is happy in North London and excited by the new project under Postecoglou.

While Tottenham may be looking to replace Son further down the line, he’s shown he still has plenty left in the tank and it’s no real surprise that they’re looking to offer the £22 million man a new deal.