£22m player admits he’s unsure if he’ll stay at Tottenham next season

Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil has admitted that he’s unsure if he will stay at the club beyond the summer.

Gil has cut a frustrated figure at Spurs ever since his £22 million switch from Sevilla back in 2019, which saw Erik Lamela move the other way.

The 22-year-old found opportunities hard to come by under former boss Antonio Conte. But he did show some promise before he headed back to Sevilla on loan in January.

He’s spent most of his spell in north London on the sidelines due to Tottenham’s brilliant attacking options. Yet, he has performed well when given the opportunity.

Now, Gil has admitted to Marca that he is unsure if he will leave Spurs this summer after he returns from his second loan spell in La Liga.

Gil unsure on Tottenham future

Gil told the Spanish outlet that he is happy with life at his former club and raised doubts over his future at Tottenham.

“Well, I don’t know, the truth is that I am very, very happy here,” he said.

“I have been very happy to belong to this club, but I have a contract with another club [Tottenham] and I think it would be disrespectful to talk about staying here.”

It seems clear that Gil would like to remain at Sevilla after a successful loan spell this season.

Tottenham have brilliant options across the frontline and it would be no surprise if they allowed him to move on this summer.

Nevertheless, if he does end up leaving, it will be a shame from Spurs’ point of view that it hasn’t worked out for the Spaniard.

He’s a talented youngster who has shown glimpses of his quality for Tottenham. But with the likes of Heung-Min Son, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane in the squad, it’s difficult to see how Gil would manage to break into the side.

