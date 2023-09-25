Micky van de Ven has enjoyed a promising start to life at Tottenham Hotspur and he may have just put in best performance to date in the North London Derby.

Van de Ven was snapped up for £43 million over the summer as he made the switch from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

The 22-year-old has slotted in seamlessly as Tottenham and struck up a brilliant partnership with Cristian Romero.

He’s yet to put a foot wrong for Spurs after being chucked into the side at Brentford on the opening day of the season.

And while the Dutchman has put in some exceptional displays over the past few weeks, yesterday’s performance in the derby may just be his best yet.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Van de Ven may have just put in his best performance for Tottenham

It’s no secret that Sunday’s game looked set to be Tottenham’s biggest test of the season so far.

Spurs have struggled at the Emirates over the years and Arsenal headed into the game off the back of a 4-0 win over PSV in the Champions League.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard were all on top form heading into the derby.

Of course, Trossard missed out due to an injury which led to Eddie Nketiah playing through the middle.

But Van de Ven put in a dominant display against the Gunners in what was his most difficult test to date.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Dutchman made some brilliant tackles throughout the game and defended in 1v1 situations exceptionally well.

He got the better of Nketiah throughout the match and won the ball back in some promising positions for Tottenham.

And it wasn’t just his defensive work that caught the eye as he was also composed on the ball, particularly as he carried the ball up the pitch while under heavy pressure on several occasions throughout the game.

Spurs seem to have snapped up a real gem in Van de Ven and the defender compliments the more aggressive Romero perfectly.

Postecoglou will certainly be hoping that Van de Ven continues his brilliant start to life in a Spurs shirt.