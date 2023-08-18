22-year-old Liverpool player is now injured and will definitely miss Bournemouth clash

Liverpool are preparing to open their home Premier League campaign against Bournemouth this weekend.

The Reds will take to Anfield after a decent opening day point at Chelsea last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp had plenty to like about his team’s performance in London and has since signed Waturo Endo to strengthen his midfield options.

However, while Klopp adds strength from one side, injuries threaten to rob the Liverpool boss of more depth.

Indeed, according to journalist David Lynch, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is the latest to be injured and he will now miss the clash with the Cherries this weekend.

“One player who Klopp wasn’t asked about but we understand will be out injured tomorrow is Curtis Jones,” Lynch said on his YouTube channel.

“He’s got an ankle injury that he may need some time to get over. He’s not expected to be part of the squad this weekend even though he wasn’t mentioned here.”

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jones has had a bit of a nightmare with injuries in general and will be hoping that this isn’t the start of another long lay off.

Certainly, Klopp and Liverpool could do with the England under-21 star being available.

Curtis Jones can’t catch a break

When he is fully fit and on it, Curtis Jones can be a top midfielder for Liverpool. But the problem for everyone is that he keeps picking up these injuries.

Jones missing and injured from the first home game is a huge blow for the Reds. For the player himself, too, he’ll have seen this is a chance to put down a marker.

Hopefully, the injury for Jones will be a minor one and he can soon be back. If not, then it’s just another stroke of bad luck for a player who has already had his fair share.