22-year-old Arsenal sold this year earns rave reviews from media after latest performance

Former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun put on an excellent first half display for the United States in their 4-0 win over Oman last night.

Balogun scored the opener before being brought off at half-time in the friendly.

Photo by Carlos Gonzalez/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

And MLS’ match rating was very complimentary of the 22-year-old Monaco player.

The review mentioned that Balogun showed excellent poaching instincts and was constantly asking for the ball.

MLS’ match rating said: “The Monaco striker got his second goal for the US in his fourth appearance, reacting quickly to pounce on a loose ball in front of goal.

“Otherwise, Balogun was tidy on the ball, physically strong and constantly asked for the ball around the box.

“A good showing before coming off at halftime.”

And although this was against opposition the United States were expected to beat, some Arsenal fans may already be worried the club made a mistake selling Balogun.

Fans will no doubt be keeping a very close eye on how the striker does at Monaco this season.

Balogun was a fan favourite at Arsenal, he was always going to be having risen from the Hale End academy.

Balogun in great form for the United States since leaving Arsenal

Although he only played 16 minutes off of the bench, Balogun has now made his debut at Monaco.

And the striker will surely be hoping that he can quickly force his way into the eleven after the international break.

Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

Monaco clearly have a lot of faith in Balogun, they paid £26m for him, but the path to a start may not be an easy one.

Wissam Ben Yedder is currently the side’s starting striker and captain.

And the club also have the impressive Myron Boadu waiting for a chance up front.

Former Arsenal striker Balogun will seemingly need to take every chance he can to impress, as he did with the United States last night.