22-year-old Arsenal player says all his teammates laugh at his shooting in training











Arsenal star William Saliba has admitted that his teammates find his shooting training absolutely hilarious.

Saliba was speaking to Stadium Astro ahead of the resumption of the Premier League.

Just ten games remain for the Gunners as they look to win their first league title in nearly 20 years.

No one at the start of the season would have back Arsenal to be top of the league at this stage of the season.

Even more surprising is their eight-point lead over Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola’s side do have a game in hand.

One of the revelations of the season has been the introduction of William Saliba to the starting line-up.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

After three loan moves away from the club, Mikel Arteta decided now was the right time to bring him back to The Emirates.

It’s been an absolute masterstroke, with the 22-year-old barely missing a game in the centre of defence.

Saliba has admitted that he doesn’t practice his shooting in Arsenal training much.

But when he does, the rest of the squad are always on hand to have a good laugh.

Saliba admits shooting woes in Arsenal training

Asked whether he’s always been a defender, the Frenchman admitted he used to be a forward.

“I started to be a defender when I was 14,” Saliba said. “But before, since I was six years old, I was a striker or a midfielder.

“I promise you, I was very good. But if I’m honest, if I stayed as a striker I wouldn’t be at Arsenal. I think I would have become a professional footballer, but I wouldn’t do well.

“Sometimes I try [in training], but not every day, because when you’re a defender, you’re not shooting every day.

Are they impressed with your shooting?

“No, they laugh at me, because for a long time I did not shoot. But, I know that if I practice it will come back.”

Saliba did show one glimpse of his previous life as a striker in the league this season.

His first goal for the club was an expertly curled shot into the top corner against Bournemouth.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He doubled his tally for the season against Brentford a month later, but hasn’t found the back of the net since.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would certainly prefer Saliba to be practicing his defending in training rather than shooting.

However, if he pops up with a goal at the weekend, he won’t be complaining!

Show all