22-year-old Arsenal player is very unlikely to play vs Brentford in Carabao Cup on Wednesday

Bukayo Saka is reportedly unlikely to feature in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup clash against Brentford on Wednesday.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, which claims that Saka is likely to be rested for the short trip across London.

Saka starred for Arsenal on Sunday as they were held to a 2-2 draw in the North London Derby.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The 22-year-old forced Cristian Romero into scoring an own goal in the first half before getting on the scoresheet from the spot during the second period.

It’s fair to say that Saka has been a mainstay in Arsenal’s side over the past couple of years and has barely missed a game under Mikel Arteta.

But it seems the Spaniard could leave him out of the squad to face Brentford in the League Cup this week.

Saka unlikely to play vs Brentford

The Standard reports that a number of Arsenal players are unlikely to feature against the Bees on Wednesday.

Indeed, Trossard is set to be assessed this week after picking up an injury before the clash against Spurs.

Declan Rice is also likely to miss out after being forced off with a back injury on Sunday.

And Saka is unlikely to play against Brentford so he can be rested for a return to Premier League action this weekend.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arteta has rarely taken the opportunity to rest Saka over the past year as he’s become such an important player.

The Englishman has started in every game this season so it would come as a surprise to see him miss out entirely on Wednesday.

Moreover, Arsenal are struggling with injury problems at the moment as both Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are currently sidelined.

But it seems like a good opportunity for Arteta to rest his star man ahead of a busy schedule over the coming weeks.