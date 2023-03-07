22-year-old Arsenal player is available to face Sporting on Thursday, he's not injured











Emile Smith Rowe is fit to play for Arsenal against Sporting in their Europa League last 16 first leg tie on Thursday.

Smith Rowe came off the bench on Saturday against Bournemouth, replacing Leandro Trossard and setting up Thomas Partey’s goal.

But he was replaced by Reiss Nelson, who went on to score the winner and send the Emirates Stadium into wild celebrations.

That may have sparked fears that the 22-year-old will not be fit in midweek, but Football.London report that he can play.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

They have even suggested that he is a potential false nine option in the event that Mikel Arteta rotates his squad in Portugal.

The Premier League has to be the priority for Arteta right now, even though European football could provide Smith Rowe with vital rehabilitation minutes.

Smith Rowe is still yet to contribute anything like what he is capable of to the title push, and if he is fit for the run-in, it would be a major boost.

A report from The Athletic has claimed Oleksandr Zinchenko was seen talking Smith Rowe through the game against Bournemouth.

“It was partly because of fitness concerns after so long out injured, but Smith Rowe wasn’t quite what Arsenal needed down the left,’ the report stated of Smith Rowe being taken off as a substitute.

“Oleksandr Zinchenko was often beckoning for him to push wide and stretch the play. Arsenal needed a proper winger, and that’s why Arteta turned to Nelson.”