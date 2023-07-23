22-year-old Arsenal man says he wants to play more under Mikel Arteta this season

Emile Smith Rowe has admitted that he’s keen to play more minutes under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal this season.

The Arsenal star has been speaking to Football.London and opened up about his struggles last season.

Smith Rowe was a key man for Arteta before the last campaign after breaking into the first-team under the Spaniard.

The 22-year-old picked up an injury back in September last year at Old Trafford, which kept him sidelined until the new year.

But Smith Rowe struggled for minutes after his return from injury, with the midfielder only making eight appearances in the Premier League thereafter.

And the Englishman has admitted he’s hoping to play a more prominent role at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Photo by Giorgi Ebanoidze/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Smith Rowe hoping for bigger role at Arsenal

Speaking to Football.London after Arsenal’s pre-season defeat to Manchester United, Smith Rowe admitted the last year has been very difficult for him due to picking up a groin injury.

“I am feeling good, it’s good to be back with the boys, back on the pitch with my team-mates,” he said. “My ambition is to get some more minutes this season and really push on.

“Last year was really hard for me, so I just want to kick on now and prove that I can play for this club. It was really tough because I had surgery twice, so it was really hard. But my family, friends and the club helped me a lot to get through it. I’m just really happy to be pain free right now and get fit.

“This was my first time having surgery, so it was a really hard decision to take but I went for it. I’m happy that I don’t feel anything there anymore. I am really happy to be fully fit now.”

Photo by Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Smith Rowe has fallen down the pecking order over the past year due to the brilliant form of his Arsenal teammates.

The Hale End Academy product has proven to be a versatile option for Arsenal as he’s capable of playing across the front line or in a more advanced midfield role.

Of course, the likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were all exceptional last season, which kept the youngster out of the side.

But Smith Rowe has already shown glimpses of his quality in the Premier League and he’ll be hoping to force his way into Arteta’s plans this season.