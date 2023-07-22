£21m Tottenham target now attracting interest from another Premier League club

The latest reports coming out of Italy suggest that Tottenham Hotspur now face competition from a Premier League side for Andrea Cambiaso.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, many clubs are interested in the defender this summer transfer window. One of these is apparently Tottenham.

The report goes on to say that Nottingham Forest are the other Premier League club now interested in signing the player as well this summer.

Apparently Juventus do not seem to be willing to sell him this transfer window, but the report goes on to say that discussions with interested clubs could continue for the time being.

Another Premier League club now want Tottenham target Cambiaso

Despite Juventus apparently not wanting to sell, every player is available for a price and other reports have suggested it will take about £21million to sign him.

The 23 year-old full-back is a top talent and shone whilst on loan at Serie A side Bologna last season. He definitely looks an exciting talent and would upgrade Spurs.

The club do already have a fair few players who can play left-back at the club. Sergio Reguilon, Ben Davies, Ivan Perisic and Destiny Udogie are four players who can play there.

Despite this, Perisic is towards the end of his career, Udogie’s is just beginning and arguably Reguilon is not good enough. Meanwhile Ben Davies has been seen as a squad player and also someone who can also play as a left centre-back.

Due to this, it feels like a signing like Cambiaso would definitely increase the quality at left-back. With another Premier League side now interested, Spurs may need to act sooner rather than later.

If the North London side desperately want the Italian, then they will need to put down a relatively big offer. They are rebuilding the squad this summer and have already made some good signings. Due to this, it feels like they would put down a necessary offer should they want to sign him.