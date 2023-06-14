Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott has admitted he’s unsure if Ange Postecoglou is going to keep him at the club beyond the summer.

Postecoglou was named as Tottenham’s new manager last week after an exhaustive search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

The Aussie boss is set to start work at Hotspur Way on July 1 and begin to assess his current squad.

Of course, Postecoglou will face plenty of decisions over the coming weeks as he bids to trim a bloated squad and build a side in his image.

And one player who is set to return from a loan spell at Preston North End is Troy Parrott.

The 21-year-old struggled to find the back of the net in the Championship as he managed just three goals in 32 appearances. But he’s told RTE Sport that he’s desperate to play for Tottenham.

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Parrott unsure on Tottenham future

Parrott admitted that he’s facing an uncertain future at Spurs, but he’s keen to impress Postecoglou during pre-season training.

“I’m just waiting to see what happens,” he said. “Obviously, when I left to come here [Ireland camp] there was still no manager.

“There’s a new manager now. So, I’ll go back in pre-season and try and show him what I can do. And then go from there. As of now, I’m not sure what the situation is.

“I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating. I’d say that’s just football. There’s not much I can do about it. I can just go with it and try and do what I can. Ultimately, I want to play at Tottenham.

“I’ve always said that, that’s where I want to be. Whatever steps I can take to get me there, I’m willing to take.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Parrott impressed during a loan spell with MK Dons during the 2021-22 campaign as he registered 15 goal involvements in 41 League One appearances.

But the Irishman has struggled with the step-up to the Championship and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him loaned out once again.

Postecoglou will have a wealth of attacking options at his disposal and it seems unlikely that Parrott will be ready to compete for a place in his side.