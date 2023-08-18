21-year-old midfielder with ‘something of Fabinho in him’ backed for Liverpool move

Liverpool have already got the ball rolling with regards to bringing in yet more new midfielders.

The Reds quickly sealed deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to cover for the free agents leaving at the end of June.

Then, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left Anfield, and Liverpool had to get their search underway once again.

Wataru Endo has come through the door at Anfield, but the likelihood is Liverpool will look to make more signings.

Tim Vickery has now spoken to Sky Sports about some South American midfielders who could be a good fit for Liverpool.

Sao Paulo’s midfielder Pablo Maia warms up before the Copa Sudamericana group stage first leg football match between Deportes Tolima and Sao Paulo, at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibague, Colombia, on May 2, 2023. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) (Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

Pablo Maia, who plies his trade for Brazilian giants Sao Paulo, has been tipped as a good option for Jurgen Klopp.

This is because his style of play is reminiscent of that of Fabinho, according to Vickery.

Maia has been “really flourishing of late” and Sao Paulo “know they are going to lose” him sooner rather than later.

Vickery said: “If Liverpool cannot get Andre, Pablo Maia is a player who is really flourishing in the last few months.

“You can see something of Fabinho in him in the way he sits in front of the defence and organises play, spraying the ball around.

“He’s a player Sao Paulo know they are going to lose sooner rather than later. He’s a possible for what Jurgen Klopp might be looking for.”

Our view

We haven’t had speculation explicitly linking Maya to Liverpool, but other Premier League clubs have apparently been monitoring him.

In June, Sao Paulo Sempre reported that Newcastle, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Atletico Madrid were eyeing Maya.

In March last year, Football Talent Scout named him as one of their Talents of the Day and said he was a ‘great’ talent like a ‘mini-Casemiro’.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – AUGUST 03: Pablo Maia of Sao Paulo competes for the ball with Ivan Leguizamon of San Lorenzo during the Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2023 round of sixteen first leg match between San Lorenzo and Sao Paulo at Pedro Bidegain Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

As testament to Maya’s talent, he’s about to make his 100th competitive appearance for Sao Paulo, at just 21.

And in terms of potential price, SPS claimed that Sao Paulo value him at around €15million (£12million).

All in all, Maya seems like a decent prospect for Liverpool.