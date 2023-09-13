£20m West Ham player now named in team of the week after brilliant international performance

One player West Ham signed in the summer has now been named in the team of the week after his impressive performance on international duty.

A fair few West Ham players were around the planet on international duty and there were some very good performances that would have left David Moyes impressed.

It looks like players from the Hammers squad have continued their good momentum which has seen the club win three and draw one of their first four games of the Premier League season.

This was proven by the fact that Greek international Konstantinos Mavropanos was named in a team of the week following his great performance on international duty.

Konstantinos Mavropanos selected in team of the week

The centre-back signed for West Ham this summer transfer window for a price of around £20million. He graced the Premier League once before with Arsenal but after a poor stint at the North London club he started to impress in Germany.

His performance during the international break saw SofaScore give him a rating of nine and place him in their team of the week.

This saw him impress those at West Ham and he added some-much needed quality and depth to the defence at the club.

Mavropanos played for Greece in their European Championship qualifying match against Gibraltar. The match was easy for the player and his team mates as they won 5-0.

Despite being a defender, the 25 year-old was also a top threat up front and this saw him score two goals as well as keep the clean sheet.

This is the exact type of performance that David Moyes will be loving to see from one of his new signings. With the centre-back only recently joining the club, he is yet to play.